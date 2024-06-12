Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QEPC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Q.E.P. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of -0.34.

Q.E.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

