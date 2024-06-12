Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Shares of CRWD opened at $384.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

