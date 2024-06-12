Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Sells $216,676.62 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 605,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.