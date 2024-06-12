Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.12 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Qtum has a total market cap of $327.90 million and approximately $34.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00004475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.74 or 0.05183068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00048429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,189,193 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

