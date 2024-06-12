Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 37,291.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,379 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 61,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

