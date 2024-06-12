Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 11518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Questor Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

