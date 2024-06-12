Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 104,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.89. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

