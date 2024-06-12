Range Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Range Resources has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Range Resources has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

