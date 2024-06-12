RC365 (LON:RCGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 58369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
RC365 Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.36.
RC365 Company Profile
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
