RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RICK opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,381 shares of company stock valued at $120,008. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

