Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 9.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. 2,081,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,997,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock worth $2,476,732 in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

