Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

