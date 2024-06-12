Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OC opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

