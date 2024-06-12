Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

