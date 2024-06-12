Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

