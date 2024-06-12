Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

CAG stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

