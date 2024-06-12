Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

