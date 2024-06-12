Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

