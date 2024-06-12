Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after acquiring an additional 253,373 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

