Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Up 4.3 %

Regis stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. Regis has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

