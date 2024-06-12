Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Critical Survey

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 0 2 8 0 2.80 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus target price of $202.82, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $18.57 billion 0.71 $902.00 million $12.87 15.64 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.65 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Federal Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility and Risk

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 4.16% 15.94% 1.46% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Federal Life Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

