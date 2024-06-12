Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,573.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,573 ($45.50) and last traded at GBX 3,572 ($45.49), with a volume of 2507806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,491 ($44.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($42.02) to GBX 3,500 ($44.57) in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($48.01) to GBX 4,100 ($52.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,306.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92. The company has a market cap of £65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,836.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($41.12) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($67,022.41). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

