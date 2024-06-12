Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $31.07. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 789,908 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 15.0 %

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

