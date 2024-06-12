ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) vs. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head to Head Comparison

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $1.57 billion 5.75 $122.87 million $0.64 104.06 ReShape Lifesciences $8.68 million 0.32 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 7 0 2.64 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 3.51% 8.82% 7.06% ReShape Lifesciences -130.99% -207.78% -113.22%

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus. It is also involved in developing ReShape Obalon Balloon System, consists of a swallowable capsule that tracks and displays the location of the balloon during placement; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device, a technology that is in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.