Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is Commodore Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

RYTM stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,454. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

