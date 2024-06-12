RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,932,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.