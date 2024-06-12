RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

