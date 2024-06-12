RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

