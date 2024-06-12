RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

NYSE CPK opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

