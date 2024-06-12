Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roadzen Price Performance

RDZNW remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Roadzen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Roadzen alerts:

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.