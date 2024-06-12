Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Roadzen Price Performance
RDZNW remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Roadzen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Roadzen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roadzen
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What are earnings reports?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.