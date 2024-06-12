Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.01. 6,300,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,463,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,174 shares of company stock valued at $26,282,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

