ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 0.4%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 9,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Get ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.