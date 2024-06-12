Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $58.20. Approximately 1,375,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,085,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

