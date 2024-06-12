Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

RCGCF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. 20,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

