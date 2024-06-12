Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
RCGCF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. 20,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
