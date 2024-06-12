Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

