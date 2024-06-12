Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $15.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BE opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 446,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.