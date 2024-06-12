Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.61% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,893,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 8,404,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,659. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

