RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 297,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 70,650 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.23.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
