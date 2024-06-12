Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of Rubicon Organics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

