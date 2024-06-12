Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
RBCN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.81.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.