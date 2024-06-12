Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rumble Trading Up 6.7 %

RUMBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Rumble has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

