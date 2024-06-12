Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Up 355.2% in May

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 355.2% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,858. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.