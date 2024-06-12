Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $431.88

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $431.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.18 or 0.05198910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00047950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,781,131,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,760,606,175 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

