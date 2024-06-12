Scalar Gauge Management LLC Invests $6.20 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. AZEK comprises about 5.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AZEK
In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AZEK Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSE:AZEK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 458,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,641. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91.
AZEK Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
