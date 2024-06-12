Scalar Gauge Management LLC Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. John Wiley & Sons accounts for 2.2% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

WLY traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 50,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,001. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

