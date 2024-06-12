Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 230,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 92,235 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 425,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

