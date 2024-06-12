Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Sealed Air stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

