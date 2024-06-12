Seiren Games Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,236.31 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $20,236.31 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seiren Games Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018\. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.

Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.

[Telegram](https://serg.network/)[Medium](https://aok-official.medium.com/)

[Docs](https://aok.gitbook.io/serg-en/)”

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seiren Games Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seiren Games Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.