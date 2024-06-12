Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 21,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,841. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

