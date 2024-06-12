Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
Shares of SLSDF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 67,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Select Sands Company Profile
