Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Shares of SLSDF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 67,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.